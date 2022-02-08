'2001,' 'Blade Runner' effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies

FILE - U.S. film director and special effects supervisor Douglas Trumbull poses with the Film Vision Award Pardo at the 66th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland on Aug. 14, 2013. Trumbull, a visual effects master who showed movie audiences indelible images of the future and of space in films like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Blade Runner,” died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, of complications from mesothelioma. He was 79. (AP Photo/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, File)