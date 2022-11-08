Leslie Phillips, 'Carry On' star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies

Britain's Prince Charles chats with actor Leslie Philips at the Royal Shakespeare Company's gala fund raising dinner for their 'Complete Works Festival', in London, on May 17, 2006. Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)