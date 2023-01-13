Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York on Nov. 5, 2018. Miller, known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films, has reached a plea agreement with Vermont prosecutors in which they will plead guilty to an unlawful trespass charge that they broke into a home and stole three bottles of liquor. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)