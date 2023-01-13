At Elvis' Graceland, fans visit to mourn Lisa Marie Presley

Kristen Sainato speaks with reporters about the death of Lisa Marie Presley outside Graceland on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)