CP NewsAlert: Canada's Villeneuve nominated for Oscar for adapting 'Dune' NewsAlert: Villeneuve nets Oscar nom for 'Dune' Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has snagged an Oscar nomination for adapting the sci-fi epic "Dune."More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Film Denis Villeneuve Nomination Oscar Dune Cinema Canada Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSoccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three yearsCold case finally closedYacht club picked to run Skaha MarinaMarina operator speaks outNo need to fly to Vegas to get marriedCar torched outside Penticton homeless shelter3 years for chase, assaultNew BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon soars to victoryHero police dog takes down suspectOttawa mayor declares state of emergency as police crackdown on convoy supplies Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Last week's top stories Ottawa increases warnings about Ukraine, urges Canadians to leave over Russia threat 'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10 Windsor-U.S. border crossing reopens for U.S.-bound traffic as protest continue Winfrey's new book club pick is by lifestyle coach Beck NewsAlert: Canadian costume designer earns Oscar nomination for ‘Nightmare Alley’