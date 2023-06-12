Elizabeth Gilbert delays release of novel set in Russia, citing objections from Ukrainian readers

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2010 file photo, author Elizabeth Gilbert arrives at the European premiere of "Eat, Pray, Love," in Leicester Square, London. Gilbert is delaying publication of a novel "The Snow Forest," set in Russia, after receiving an outpouring of “anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain” from Ukrainian readers who objected to releasing any work about Russia - no matter the content - in the midst of that country’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Paul Jeffers, File)