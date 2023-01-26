Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

FILE - Shakira performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Shakira’s two outfits worn during the Super Bowl halftime performance, handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles. The Grammy Museum said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)