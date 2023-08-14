Men alleging abuse at Japanese talent agency are interviewed by company investigators

From left: Lawyer Kazuya Sugiyama, Junya Hiramoto, Shimon Ishimaru and Yukihiro Oshima speak to reporters at a Tokyo office Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Hiramoto and Ishimaru who say they were sexually abused as children by a Japanese entertainment mogul spoke Monday with a special team set up by the talent agency to look into the allegations. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)