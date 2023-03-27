Report: Queen Elizabeth II asked Germany for pricey horses

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and West German President Walter Scheel inspect honor guards of the West German army in Bonn on May 22, 1978, when Queen Elizabeth arrived for a five-day state visit to West Germany. One would like two horses. That, in effect, was the gift requested by Queen Elizabeth II during her state visit to Germany in 1978, weekly Der Spiegel reported Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo, File)