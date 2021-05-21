Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

Ravenna citizen Giuliana Turati holds a copy of the Divina Commedia "Divine Comedy" by poet Dante Alighieri as she listens to a reading by volunteer Carlotta Zangolli in front of Alighieri's tomb, in Ravenna, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Italy is honoring its great poet in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of his death, with new musical scores and gala concerts, exhibits and dramatic readings against stunning backgrounds in every corner of the land. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)