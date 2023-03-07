Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired 'The Bear' dies

Photos of various famous guests and celebrities hang on the wall of Mr. Beef, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Chicago. Joseph Zucchero, the founder of the Chicago Italian beef shop that inspired FX’s ‘The Bear,’ died unexpectedly on March 1, 2023, at Rush Medical Center while undergoing treatment for cancer, said his son, Christopher Zucchero, who is a co-owner at the restaurant. He was 69. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)