Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York. On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Lawyers for Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)