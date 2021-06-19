Partygoers, police injured at curfew-busting rave in France

Youths stand in a field during clashes as police tried to break up an unauthorized rave party near Redon, Brittany, Friday June 18, 2021. Police repeatedly fired tear gas and charged clusters of violent partiers who hurled metal balls, gasoline bombs and other projectiles at security forces, according to images of the clashes shared online and the top government official in the region. Local authorities estimated about 1,500 people took part despite a local ordinance banning the event. (AP Photo)