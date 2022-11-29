Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy

This photograph released by Indian government's Press Information Bureau shows Israel filmmaker and jury chairperson Nadav Lapid, third left, being honored by Indian ministers at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, India, Monday, Nov.28, 2022. Israel’s envoy to India Tuesday denounced Lapid after he called a controversial Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at the film festival, stoking a flurry of debate on social media. ( Press Information Bureau via AP)