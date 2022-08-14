Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Hadi Matar, 24, second from right, listens as his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, center, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie, has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)