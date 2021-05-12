Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85

FILE - In tis March 15, 1999 file photo, The Staple Singers, from left, Pervis, Cleotha, Pops, Mavis, and Yvonne pose at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Pervis Staples, whose tenor voice complimented his father’s and sisters’ in The Staple Singers, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Dalton, Ill., a spokesman for sister Mavis Staples, said Wednesday, May 12 , 2021. He was 85. (AP Photo/Albert Ferreira, File)