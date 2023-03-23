Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

CORRECTS DATE TO THURSDAY, MARCH 23, NOT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 - Gwyneth Paltrow exits the court for a lunch break on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow has appeared in court in the Utah ski town this week, where she is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)