Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison

FILE - A Merriam-Webster dictionary sits atop their citation files at the dictionary publisher's offices on Dec. 9, 2014, in Springfield, Mass. A California man who admitted to making violent anti-LGBTQ threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster Inc. over its updated gender definitions was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Massachusetts on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to a year in prison. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)