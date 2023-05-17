Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike

FILE - An Emmy statue appears one stage at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on June 24, 2022. This year's show, set for June 16 in Los Angeles, is being postponed indefinitely because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences says it looks forward to gathering to celebrate the Daytime Emmys' 50th anniversary “at a later date.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)