Attorney wins Ernest Hemingway contest in Key West tradition

In this Saturday, July 23, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jon Auvil, center, grimaces as he receives congratulatory smooches from Joe Maxey, left, and Fred Johnson, right, after winning the 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Auvil, who finally won on his eighth attempt, beat 124 other entrants in the contest that was the highlight event of Key West's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 24. Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during most of the 1930s. Maxey won the contest in 2019 and Johnson was chosen in 1986. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)