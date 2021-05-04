Costa Rica priest sings public health message amid pandemic

Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church who modified a popular song called "Sopa de Caracol," or Snail Soup in English, sings and dances during a Mass in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Valverde changed the song's lyrics to a message calling for the use of face masks and care during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)