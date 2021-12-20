Report details 'failure' in handling of 1st Smollett case

FILE - Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. A report to be released Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, includes detailed findings by special prosecutor Webb, who took over the case after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped charges against Smollett in March 2019. He was tasked with investigating Foxx's handling of the case and whether Smollett should face charges. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)