Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'

Kristel Zilmer, professor of written culture and iconography at the Museum of Cultural History, displays a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Archaeologists with the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)