Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur's Amazon Prime Video special to debut on Aug. 27

Rupi Kaur is shown in this undated handout photo. Renowned Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur is set to debut her first-ever taped show on Amazon Prime Video. The company says "Rupi Kaur Live" will premiere in Canada and the United States on Aug. 27. Kaur is a New York Times bestselling author, artist and performer who soared to fame with her poetry collections and illustrations on Instagram, where she has 4.3 million followers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Amazon Prime Video, Amrita Singh