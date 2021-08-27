Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

Lars Vilks, a Swedish artist, constructs an exhibit at the Ujazdowski Castle Center for Contemporary Art in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021. The exhibition which opens Friday at the Polish state museum features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and "cancel culture" on the political left. Some critics, however, accuse the organizers of the show titled "Political Art" of giving a platform to anti-Semitic, racist and Islamophobic messages. Vilks lives under police protection for making a drawing of a dog with the head of the Prophet Muhammed. The drawing enraged many Muslims in 2007 and sparked death threats from extremists. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)