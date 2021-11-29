Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

FILE - Canadian rock star Bryan Adams poses during the opening of his photo exhibition in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2013. Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)