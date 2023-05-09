Minnesota governor to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince

FILE - Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007. The late pop superstar Prince will have a highway named after him, thanks to Minnesota lawmakers who voted Thursday, May 4, 2023, to dedicate the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios to the creator of hits including "Little Red Corvette," Let’s Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry." (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)