At Cannes, Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir Part II' stands out

Joanna Hogg poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Souvenir- Part II' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. As common as sequels are in summer, they rarely find a place at the Cannes Film Festival. But Joanna Hogg's "The Souvenir Part II" is no franchise entry. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)