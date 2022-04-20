Prince Harry talks about fatherhood, the queen and Diana

FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday, April 14, 2022 on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)