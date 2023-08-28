Ceremony marks start of journey home for Indigenous totem pole taken to Scotland a century ago

Earl Stephens, who has the Nisga'a cultural name Chief Ni'is Joohl, left, and Pamela Brown from the Nisga'a nation pose beside the 11-metre tall memorial pole, during a visit to the National Museum of Scotland, ahead of its return to what is now British Columbia, in Edinburgh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Members of a Canadian First Nation held a spiritual ceremony on Monday at a Scottish museum to begin the homeward journey of a totem pole stolen almost a century ago. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)