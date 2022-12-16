German FM to personally return 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Benin bronzes are being assembled for return to Nigeria at the Ethnological Museum Dahlem in Berlin on Dec. 6, 2022. Germany's foreign minister will personally take 20 artifacts looted by Europeans during colonial times back to Nigeria when she visits to Africa's most populous country next week, her spokesman said Friday. The symbolic gesture follows an agreement earlier this year between Berlin and Abuja that will see all 514 so-called Benin Bronzes held in German museums handed back to Nigeria. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)