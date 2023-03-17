Cambodia celebrates return of 'priceless' stolen artifacts

In this photo provided by Kok Ky/Cambodia's Government Cabinet, jewelries are displayed during a handing over ceremony at Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, March 17, 2023. Centuries-old cultural artifacts that had been illegally smuggled out from Cambodia were welcomed home Friday at a celebration led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who offered thanks for their return and appealed for further efforts to retrieve such stolen treasures.(Kok Ky/Cambodia's Government Cabinet via AP)