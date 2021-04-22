Inventive books make final 6 for International Booker Prize

FILE - In this Friday, April 22, 2016 file photo, Argentine writer Mariana Enriquez poses for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Books from Europe and Latin America that blur the boundaries of fiction, history and memoir are the final six contenders for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) International Booker Prize. On the shortlist is imaginative short-story collection “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez. (AP Photo/Leandro Teysseire, File)