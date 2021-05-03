Alan Moore working on short stories, 5-volume fantasy series

This photo provided by Bloomsbury Publishing shows Alan Moore. The celebrated British author known for “V for Vendetta” and “Watchman” among other works has a deal with Bloomsbury for the story collection “Illuminations” and a five-volume fantasy series, “Long London.” In a statement Monday, May 3, 2021, Moore said he was “bursting with fiction, bursting with prose" and thanked his publisher for its commitment to “expanding the empire of the word.” (Bloomsbury Publishing/Mitch Jenkins via AP)