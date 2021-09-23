Investigators hope for new leads in Boston museum robbery

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85. His attorney, Ryan McGuigan, said Gentile died Sept. 17, 2021, after a stroke.(Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP, File)