Pump it up! Costello preps Spanish 'This Year's Model'

Juanes arrives at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, left, and Elvis Costello poses for a portrait in New York on Sept. 17, 2018. Costello is releasing a Spanish-language version of his 1978 classic album ‘This Year’s Model.' It comes out in September, but an initial version of Juanes singing ‘Pump it Up’ was released as a YouTube video on Thursday. (AP Photo)