Danticat, Groff among contributors to book 'Small Odysseys'

This combination photo shows authors Michael Cunningham, from left, at "La Milanesiana" cultural event, in Milan, Italy, on June 29, 2017, Edwidge Danticat on Oct. 18, 2010, in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami and Carmen Maria Machado at the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. They are among the prize-winning authors contributing stories to a collection co-sponsored by Manhattan's Symphony Space performing arts center and its nationally aired "Selected Shorts" program. Algonquin Books is teaming with Symphony Space on "Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories," which features work by Cunningham, Danticat and Machado. (AP Photo)