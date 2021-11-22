Two Fox contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices

FILE - Images of Fox News personalities, from left, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto and Charles Payne appear outside News Corporation headquarters in New York on July 31, 2021. Two Fox News Channel contributors have quit, saying irresponsible voices have drowned out the responsible on the network. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who put out a newsletter called The Dispatch, have both been occasional analysts at Fox since 2009. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)