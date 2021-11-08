Cirque du Soleil to return to Toronto in April with touring show

Cirque du Soleil's touring show "Kurios -- Cabinet of Curiosities" is shown in this undated handout photo. Cirque du Soleil is swinging into Toronto next spring for the first time in more than two years. The Montreal-based circus company announced Monday its critically acclaimed touring show "Kurios -- Cabinet of Curiosities" returns to Toronto on April 14 for a limited series of performances at Ontario Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Cirque du Soleil, Martin Girard