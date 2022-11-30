Judge bemoans NYC's bike hazard in 'Gone Girl' actor's death

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 26, 2015. A judge decried New York City’s problems with electric and gas-powered bikes on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, as he sentenced the electric scooter rider who crashed into the “Gone Girl” actor Banes to one to three years in prison for his manslaughter conviction. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)