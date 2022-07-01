Ukraine protests Russian film screening at Czech film fest

FILE - Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait ' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The international film festival in the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary kicks off Friday, July 1, 2022 following a protest by Ukraine against screening a Russian movie. This year’s festival will honor Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at the festival’s closing ceremony. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)