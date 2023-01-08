Russell Banks, praised author of 'Cloudsplitter,' dies at 82

FILE - Russell Banks, author of "Cloudsplitter," delivers a keynote address during the Hemingway & Winship Awards ceremony at John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, April, 4, 2004. Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as “Affliction” and “The Sweet Hereafter” in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue-collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was 82. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)