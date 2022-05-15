Filmmaker: Officials arrest Iran movie industry workers

FILE - Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof poses during a photo call for the film The Immigrant at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France on May 24, 2013. Rasoulof said in a statement signed by dozens of movie industry professionals on his Instagram account late Saturday, May 14, 2022 that security forces made some arrests and confiscated film production equipment during raids conducted in recent days. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)