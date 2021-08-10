Walter Yetnikoff, volatile head of CBS Records, dead at 87

FILE - Walter Yetnikoff, president of CBS Records, presents gold records in New York on Jan. 17, 1978. Yetnikoff, the rampaging, R-rated head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others and otherwise devoted his life to a self-catered feast of “schmoozing, shmingling and bingling,” has died at age 87. Yetnikoff's death was confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, by David Ritz, who collaborated with Yetnikoff on his memoir “Howling at the Moon.” (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez, File)