Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

French Emergency Doctor Frederic Maillez, who was first to arrive at the scene of the crash that killed Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, displays a copy of the letter he received from Diana's mother, during an interview with The Associate Press, next to the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, in Paris, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)