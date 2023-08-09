Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical 'The Outsiders'

FILE - Angelina Jolie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Eternals" on Oct. 27, 2021, in London. The Oscar-winning actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical “The Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 coming-of-age crime drama. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)