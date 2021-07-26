Ishiguro, Powers among contenders for fiction's Booker Prize

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, Kazuo Ishiguro, laureate in literature delivers a speech, during the Nobel banquet in the City Hall, in Stockholm. Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is among 13 authors named Tuesday July 27, 2021, in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction, with the winner scheduled to be announced Nov. 3. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency FILE via AP)