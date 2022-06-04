MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms

FILE- View of the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday, June 5, 2022, with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home" snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)