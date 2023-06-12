Rachel Maddow's 'Deja News' podcast a boon to fans who like her historical tangents

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 16, 2017. Maddow's "Deja News," a podcast she's made with longtime producer Isaac-Davy Aronson that looks at historical incidents that can teach us lessons about current events. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)