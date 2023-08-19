British and Swiss police break up a crime ring and recover a valuable Ming vase in a sting operation

In this photo issued by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, a view of a Chinese vase which dates back to the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty. A sting operation at a London hotel helped authorities recover a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and break up the criminal ring believed to have stolen the artifact from a Swiss museum, British police said Saturday. (Metropolitan Police via AP)